Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,511 shares during the period. Shutterstock accounts for approximately 4.6% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Shutterstock were worth $51,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $1,739,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 11,032.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,154 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

NYSE SSTK traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.66. 349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,881. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.