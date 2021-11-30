Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Increases By 215.2%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,100 shares, a growth of 215.2% from the October 31st total of 260,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 2,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 3.22. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. Research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIST shares. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

