Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Rises By 343.4%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 343.4% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of NCZ opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

