Short Interest in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Increases By 87.7%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of QQQN stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.37. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $36.90.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
