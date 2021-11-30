Short Interest in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Increases By 87.7%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of QQQN stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.37. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 277.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,543,000 after purchasing an additional 364,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 314.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,170 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.