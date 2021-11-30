Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Declines By 75.7%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the October 31st total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

