Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Decreases By 66.5%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.89. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toray Industries will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

