Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Expands By 107.1%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEA. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 52.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 42.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

