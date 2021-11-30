Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Declines By 71.8%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from €45.00 ($51.14) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

