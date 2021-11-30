Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Drops By 41.0%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

SBKFF opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. State Bank of India has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $68.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48.

State Bank of India Company Profile

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

