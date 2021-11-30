Short Interest in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Drops By 72.7%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 734,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 1.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. 4,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,277. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

