Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 62.6%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,842. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.