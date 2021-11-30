Short Interest in ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Decreases By 44.7%

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.0 days.

RKWBF remained flat at $$380.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $346.00 and a 52-week high of $531.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

