Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Rises By 248.1%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 248.1% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

Several research firms recently commented on PBKOF. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

