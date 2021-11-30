Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Expands By 300.0%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Permanent TSB Group stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

