Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Expands By 358.5%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 358.5% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCA opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

