Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Increases By 200.1%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a growth of 200.1% from the October 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextSource Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NSRCF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 8,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,015. NextSource Materials has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

