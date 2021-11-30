Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rises By 182.4%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 92,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,444. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $39.42.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7983 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
