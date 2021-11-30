Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rises By 182.4%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 92,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,444. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7983 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTOIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.