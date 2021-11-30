Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Expands By 190.5%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHGVY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mowi ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,331. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.5196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 48.52%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.