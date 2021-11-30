Short Interest in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Drops By 48.0%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 135,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,178. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23. Momentive Global has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

