Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Declines By 68.0%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the October 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MDRR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. Research analysts forecast that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -6.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 415,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

