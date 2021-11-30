Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Grows By 118.6%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the October 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 60.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

LMACA stock remained flat at $$10.25 during trading on Tuesday. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,352. Liberty Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

