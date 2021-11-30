Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Rises By 450.0%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KNCAY stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

