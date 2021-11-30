Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Declines By 63.8%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,000 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $3,364,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 202,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $546,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

