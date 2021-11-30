Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Decreases By 74.5%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hypera stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. 7,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,778. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Hypera has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

