Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Drops By 42.9%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SIM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.46. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the third quarter worth $296,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

