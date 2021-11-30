Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Decreases By 91.2%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBLBY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

