Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Drops By 77.7%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,212,100 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the October 31st total of 5,447,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,671,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

