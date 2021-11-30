Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Rises By 182.9%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,800 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the October 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000.

NASDAQ:POTX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,936. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

