Short Interest in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Grows By 86.2%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SDH opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25. Global Internet of People has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

