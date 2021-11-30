Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Decreases By 45.4%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the October 31st total of 202,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 467,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILT stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. 442,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

