Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Increases By 92.4%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EuroDry stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. EuroDry has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53). EuroDry had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in EuroDry by 19.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in EuroDry by 4.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EuroDry by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in EuroDry by 17.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

EuroDry Company Profile

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

