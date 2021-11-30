Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Grows By 108.9%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.