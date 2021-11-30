Short Interest in C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Decreases By 48.0%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CPKPY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. C.P. Pokphand has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3249 per share. This represents a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

