Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Increases By 409.2%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 409.2% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

