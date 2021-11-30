Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Decreases By 78.4%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

