Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Grows By 237.4%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,363,100 shares, a growth of 237.4% from the October 31st total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,631.0 days.

Bankinter stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. Bankinter has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.09.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKIMF shares. Barclays lowered Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.