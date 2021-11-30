Short Interest in Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Decreases By 67.6%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the October 31st total of 874,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ALF opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Alfi has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALF. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alfi by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

