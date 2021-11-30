Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Expands By 379.3%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 379.3% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
IAF stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.