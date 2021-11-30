Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Expands By 379.3%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 379.3% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IAF stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $90,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 615.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,047 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

