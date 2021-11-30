Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Shares Up 6.9%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangdong Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

