Severn Trent Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 40.86 (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.53) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SVT opened at GBX 2,875 ($37.56) on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,976 ($38.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,723.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,683.63. The firm has a market cap of £7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,675 ($34.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.