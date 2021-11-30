Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $969.90 Million

Analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $969.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $957.00 million and the highest is $982.80 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $970.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock worth $6,042,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $645,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 185.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $2,338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Service Co. International by 4.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

