Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,901.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,854.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2,684.97. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

