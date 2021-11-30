Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Decreases Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 67,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

