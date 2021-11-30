Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires Shares of 855 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Snowflake by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total transaction of $1,858,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,223 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,383 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW opened at $360.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

