Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 828,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 347,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,071. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

