Semtech (SMTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMTC stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

In other Semtech news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

