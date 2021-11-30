Selfkey (KEY) Market Capitalization Reaches $76.68 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $76.68 million and approximately $28.71 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00234755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,019,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

