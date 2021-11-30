Seigniorage Shares Price Reaches $0.0279 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $568,678.61 and $18,664.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00073032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00095476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.83 or 0.07729262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,331.68 or 1.00146595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

