Scotiabank Raises Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$46.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRRWF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.