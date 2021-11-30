Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.08

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $912.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

